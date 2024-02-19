Sports fans react to Gretna arena plans; Could bring U.S Olympic volleyball and an NHL team to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans of Nebraska's first professional sports team, the Supernovas, are sharing their thoughts on the proposed plan for a new 18,000 seated arena that could be coming to Gretna at Nebraska Crossing.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha area could soon be home to U.S Olympic volleyball and the 33rd NHL team. We’re talking to fans of Nebraska's first pro-team, the Supernovas, about what this new arena could mean for the future of professional sports in our state.

In the past year the conversation around pro sports in Nebraska has only grown.

"You know Omaha has had some struggles supporting pro teams in the past, but you know maybe now is the time,” said Supernova fan, Bob White.

Now is the time and Nebraska Crossing in Gretna is looking to make it happen. With the potential to add an NHL expansion team and move U.S Olympic volleyball from their headquarters in Anaheim, California to Gretna, Nebraska.

"Anything that brings in income and tourism and dollars that way is good,” said Supernova fan, Lea Ann Allen.

Fans we spoke to were mostly in support of the arena especially with volleyball being so popular here.

"Volleyball day here in Nebraska, like with that many fans it shows this city supports volleyball,” said Supernova fan, Chris Garcia.

"I think Nebraska can support a lot of sports activities because this particular league, this particular type of game brings a lot of families… and I think families like to do things together and they'll come from a long way away,” said Supernova fan, Sharon Brooks.

"We are the volleyball state, not a volleyball state, we're the volleyball state so the Olympic volleyball training center in Omaha-Lincoln area would be just wonderful,” said Bob.

Fans were also excited to hear about the possibility of pro hockey coming to Nebraska.

"There's a lot of Lancers fans here so to bring on an actual NHL team here to Omaha would be great,” said Chris.

The proposed 18,000 seated arena could become a part of the Good Life District where Nebraska Crossing is located.