Some students used the snow day for educational purposes, conducting science experiments to earn extra credit.

Creighton Prep physics teacher Dr. Todd Leif offered students extra credit for applying principles from their class to sledding.

This assignment highlights a blend of fun and learning during unexpected snow days.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Snow days were the best growing up, all play and no work! But, while some students revel in the joy of a snow day, others embrace the opportunity for hands-on learning through science experiments

Watch Hannah's story:

Students enjoyed a snow day with sledding and science experiments

Wednesday students across our neighborhoods had a snow day. Collin Schneider is a senior at Creighton Prep, he spent his afternoon sledding with friends.

"It's so nice being able to sleep in and just like enjoy enjoy being able to have a day off," said Schneider.

But, it wasn't just for love of the snow. He's doing a science experiment for his AP physics class.

"The different sleds you're you're picking up speed as you go down until you reach your your terminal velocity and then eventually too you just I mean it's funny because you either fall off or you get to go all the way until all the way until you stop," said Schneider.

Dr. Todd Leif has been teaching physics for 40 years, Wednesday he gave his class an unusual assignment. Come up with a sledding science experiment using the physics principles they learned first semester… and get extra credit doing it.

"Physics and never sleeps. So you physics students,, your studies, they don't stop just because it's a why would they stop because it's a snow day, right?" said Dr Leif.

Though Dr. Leif has four decades worth of teaching under his belt, this is the first time he's given extra credit for sledding.

"It's a perfect opportunity for discussing so many different things in physics, or motion, energy, friction, they all come to mind, you know," said Schneider.

Collin and his friends tested out different sleds and their velocity, he says the plastic toboggan was his front runner.

"The plastic sled has actually been the flat fastest yeah and with just me on it too it, it usually gets me the gets us the fastest farthest," said Schneider.

Students will present their findings in Dr. Leifs class on Thursday.

