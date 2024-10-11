Students get first look at UNMC's 'The Edge' development project

UNMC reveals renderings of its 30-acre development

The development aims to foster collaboration, scientific innovation, and economic growth.

The district will include student housing, a wet lab for drug discovery, and oncology research.

The Catalyst building is expected to open in early 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

UNMC announces a name for a new addition. "The Edge" UNMC's new 30-acre district -will have an innovation hub called "Catalyst" to help support more computer-based research. Overall, supporting more collaboration, innovation, and economic development.

UNMC interim chancellor Dele Davies unveiled the future of this empty lot…

"It represents that UNMC wants to be on the leading edge in all areas of our missions," said Davies.

The new development will add student housing, an innovative hub called the "Catalyst," and "The Edge" district which will include a wet lab for drug recovery and oncology research.

Holland Basham Architechts

"I think UNMC is just objectively one of the really great things about Omaha. I think it provides a lot of like jobs and, and it's a great learning place. It looks really great and I'm excited," said Blackstone neighbor Ryan Range.

Arjun Subrramanya is a Ph.D. student at UNMC. He says he can't wait for the new student housing because, it's an important for international students who are transitioning to life in Omaha.

"So many international students fight for one house. It might be one bedroom, there will be two people living over there. And I think that's the big, really good initiative that UNMC is taking to take care of the international students," said Subrramanya.

Traffic in the area has been a nuisance for many residents because of the construction, but Subrramanya says it's all worth it after seeing what this space will hold in the future.

Holland Basham Architects

Though the project as a whole is far from the finish line, UNMC says the Catalyst building's doors are expected to be open in early 2025.

