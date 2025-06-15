Tailgaters witness the "No Kings" protest near the College World Series

During the "No Kings" protest, college World Series fans witnessed demonstrators marching across the bridge into downtown as they enjoyed a Saturday game between Murray State and UCLA.

Longtime LSU Tigers fan Stacy Shutts emphasized that this year's protest would be a memorable addition to her experiences at the event, noting that she anticipated it based on recent events.

By 3 p.m., the protesters had cleared the area, allowing tailgating to continue as planned, with fans expressing satisfaction that the protest remained peaceful.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the "No Kings" protest moved across the river, College World Series fans watched as demonstrators marched across the bridge into downtown.

As fans cheered during the Saturday afternoon matchup between Murray State and UCLA, some spectators experienced much more than just the view of the game.

“We heard them last night, and we heard them a little bit today,” Jackie Jensen said.

For the past decade, Stacy Shutts has traveled to Omaha to cheer on the LSU Tigers. Each year, she has made lasting memories, but this year, she said the protest will stand out in her mind.

“I think it was just a moment to remember. Every year there is a different memory, and I think it’s just added to that,” Shutts said.

“Was it surprising at all?” asked Hannah McIlree.

“No, I expected it based on everything that was happening,” she replied.

Fans told KMTV the protesters cleared the area by 3 p.m., allowing tailgating to proceed as usual.

Fans said they weren’t surprised to see protesters and were happy that the event remained peaceful.

