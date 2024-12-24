Taking care of pets around holiday treats, gifts and gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're hosting for the holidays and you're a proud pet parent there's a few things you can do to make sure your pet is safe. We talk to experts about holiday treats and how to keep your pets calm.



Dr. Trent Schrader with Southpaw Veterinary Clinic shares what foods your pets can and cannot eat during the holiday season.

Dominique Smith, a dog trainer with Bonefide Dog Academy shares helpful tips for anxious pups when others come over for holiday gatherings.

Enrichment toys can be helpful for dogs to calm down and keep themselves occupied.