Taking care of pets around holiday treats, gifts and gatherings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're hosting for the holidays and you're a proud pet parent there's a few things you can do to make sure your pet is safe. We talk to experts about holiday treats and how to keep your pets calm.

  • Dr. Trent Schrader with Southpaw Veterinary Clinic shares what foods your pets can and cannot eat during the holiday season.
  • Dominique Smith, a dog trainer with Bonefide Dog Academy shares helpful tips for anxious pups when others come over for holiday gatherings.
  • Enrichment toys can be helpful for dogs to calm down and keep themselves occupied.
