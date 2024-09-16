Taylor Swift endorses Harris/Walz campaign, how pop culture impacts elections

Phone bank workers are discussing Taylor Swift's endorsement with potential voters

Social media reach could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the election

Harris campaign continues to gain social media momentum despite trend cycles

Since the start of Kamal aHarris’s presidential campaign, there have been so many viral moments and now Taylor Swifts endorsement. Phone bank volunteers say they're already hearing for voters about it.

Politicians connecting with voters through social media is not a new concept, we’ve seen former presidents use it to their advantage. Obama used Facebook 2008, Donald Trump’s reached a large nonpolitical audience on Twitter 2016 and now Kamala HQ is taking over Tiktok.

UNO professor Jeremy Lipshultz says social media reach could turn the election.

"There are a lot of independents, a lot of moderates that can go either way on any given election and it's enough, it's more than 10% of the electorate. It's enough to turn to one candidate or the other," said Lipschultz.

The momentum is growing, new memes have circulated after the debate. And pop culture icon Taylor Swifts Instagram endorsement.

"I just want someone calm that I can trust in office, like, like Taylor Swift said, calm over chaos," said Sofia Ciotti.



Sofia Ciotti is a democratic party phone bank volunteer, she decided to join the cause after watching the DNC.

And says with in the first 24 hours of Taylor Swifts endorsement she was already hearing from voters who were excited about it.

"Within less than like 24 hours people. Like were already talking to me about it. , It just gets the word out even more a one person I talked to yesterday, she had two kids in high school and she mentioned it," said Ciotti.

Excitement and word of mouth has kept the ball rolling, especially in the digital space since a memes typical shelf life is only 24 to 48 hours.

"We know even getting some people to wake up and think about what's happening, listen to what was happening, even if they didn't watch the debate. If they see clips, then it'll, it'll spark conversation among their friend groups, definitely, especially when there's so many," said Lipschultz.



Former Nebraska Governor and US Senator Ben Nelson says it’s more than just memes, he says the campaign is hitting the nail on the head in every way.

Social media, grassroots movements like blue dot energy and celebrity endorsements all play a key role in inspiring multiple generations to go out and vote.

"It's big because it speaks of what we're doing that we're, we're not being partisan about it. We're, we're trying to be, if you will across the, across the divide. We're crossing the divide and and bringing all sorts of people because it's about America, it's about Nebraska," said Nelson.

Lipshuktz and Nelson agree the biggest key to these social media campaigns is promoting voter turn outs.