The CWS says thanks for 75 years of support and historic baseball moments

The College World Series kickoff in Omaha celebrates 75 years of support from fans and neighbors, attracting first-time visitors eager to enjoy the event.

AJ Mallas and his father traveled from Las Vegas to experience the series for the first time, marking the occasion as special for Father’s Day.

Other newcomers, like Sawyer and Tucker Edwards from Kentucky, express excitement over Murray State's historic participation, while festivities include live music and fireworks at the riverfront.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a historic day in Omaha. Not only is it the official start of the College World Series, but it’s also a thank you to college baseball fans and neighbors who have supported the event for the last 75 years.

KMTV reporter Hannah McIlree met AJ Mallas at Fan Fest. He and his father flew in on Thursday from Las Vegas. It’s their first time in Omaha, and he says the hallmark anniversary makes it even more special.

“My dad and I have always wanted to come to the College World Series. Playoff baseball is a lot more fun to watch, and coming out here to watch the World Series is something we really wanted to do for Father’s Day,” Mallas said.

Other first-timers, Sawyer and Tucker Edwards, are visiting from Kentucky.

“It means a lot to me because my favorite team, my dad’s, and my mom’s college, they both went to school here. This is the first time in history that Murray State has ever made it, and it’s crazy since we’re kind of a really small school,” Tucker said.

“It’s the coolest thing because we don’t have much money, and now it’s crazy that we’re in the World Series,” Sawyer continued.

But all are here supporting their favorite teams.

“Go Arkansas!” said a group of fans

The College World Series thank you celebrations include live music at the riverfront and a fireworks show.

KMTV met many people who said it’s their first time in Omaha. They said it’s everything they hoped it would be, and of course, they hope their favorite team takes home the championship.

