The Harris-Walz campaign works overtime in Omaha with over 800 volunteers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Harris-Walz campaign is working overtime here in Omaha to get voters to the polls.

The campaign tells us they are staffed and ready with over 800 volunteers. They'll be going door to door and making calls. Tim Roayers, a volunteer for the Harris-Walz campaign says this weekends work is critical.

"There's still a lot of voters out there who aren't sure who aren't sure if they are going to get out there and cast their ballot and so we want to make sure that we are reaching as many people as we can in the final days. So that way we have a strong turnout as possible on election day to secure a Harris-Walz victory in this congressional district." said Royers.

Royers says as he talks to voters, his focus is on making sure those that are still undecided know the difference between the two presidential candidates and the parties.