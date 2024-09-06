The Joslyn prepares to reopen with light-filled new pavilion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than two years of being closed for construction and renovation, The Joslyn opens to the public on Tuesday. There's a whole new wing, the Hawks Pavilion, that adds 40% more gallery space and features the Phillip G. Schrager Collection, which was gifted to the art museum.



“Every work of art has come off the wall and then put back on in a different way,” said Executive Director and CEO Jack Becker. “So, there’s a ton to discover and see for families, for children, for adults, for people who are art enthusiasts and people who think they might never come to an art museum.”

Architect Craig Dykers, a founder of the firm Snohetta, was responsible for making sure the new building complimented the earlier structures. He says he studied the 1931 building in school, which is considered a fine example of Art Deco architecture.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We want everybody to feel good here,” said architect, Craig Dykers.

After more than two years, the Joslyn is finally reopening. I’m your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in central Omaha, where I got a sneak peek at this new pavilion as well as the updates to the rest of the museum.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Omaha’s art museum, now simply known as The Joslyn, will open its doors to the public for the first time since 2022.

It’s undergone an extensive expansion and renovation. The addition of the Hawks Pavilion adds 42,000 square feet to the museum and 40% more gallery space. But Sarah Joslyn’s original art deco building from 1931, and the 1994 expansion, have also undergone updates.

Becker says the gift of the Phillip G. Schrager collection, housed in the new wing, raises the museum’s profile.

“This renovation and expansion really does lift up this institution on a national level and, at the same time, lifts up Omaha as well,” Becker said.

“So, pulling these different time frames together, but making sure that it looked forward to the future,” Dykers said.

The new Hawks Pavilion incorporates natural light in a way that protects the art. The architect wants the space to be welcoming.

“So, a lot of light coming from above is the actual sunlight, which gives a nice feeling to the rooms,” he said.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone in this community and region back to their art museum,” said Becker.

The other galleries and exhibits were also updated over the last two years and the permanent collection remains free to the public.

