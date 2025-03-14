The Omaha metro continues to grow; New population estimates top 1 million people

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha continues to grow. And now us Omahan’s can say we live among one million neighbors.

The stats are in - and the 2024 U.S Census shows that the Omaha metro is officially over the 1 million mark! At approximately 1,001,010.

The numbers include everyone across the metro, spanning from right here in downtown to neighbors in Sarpy, Pottawattamie and Cass county just to name a few of the eight counties in the area.

Another fun fact - Omaha is officially the 55th largest metropolitan in the county.