'There's a lot of teamwork': Neighbors on 16 street implement safety measures and clean-up efforts

Neighbors and businesses collaborate to clean up 16th street.

Pet restroom areas planned to reduce fecal matter in the area.

The Omaha Downtown Improvement District told residents they will install new lights and pick up large trash items.

Neighborhood watch formed to improve safety and community engagement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents and business owners on 16 Street are working together to improve safety, cleanliness, and community spirit.

Sammie Rodriguez owns Sammie R Studios and has been a big part in the mission to make is block a safer place. This summer she put in pet clean-up station and Monday put holiday decorations in her store fronts.

She says beautification is a small part of revitalizing 16 Street.

"Right now the biggest thing is that we need to continue to be a community and the business owners were coming together. There's a lot of teamwork between the tenants and the business owners," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the Omaha Police Department is doing more consistent routes on the street and residents in nearby apartment buildings have teamed up to start a neighborhood watch.

"16th Street used to be the heart of Omaha. And we're not even a part of the historical district yet and that needs to change. There's a lot of history and culture here that needs to thrive and isn't allowed to yet," said Rodriguez.

Efforts to improve safety downtown aren't exclusive to this block. In March the downtown improvement district said they received money from the city for upgraded lighting and cameras.

The improvement district told neighbors this alley between the Greenroom and The Regis will get new LED lights in January.