'They’re scared of the governor and they don’t care about human dignity': bill fails override veto vote

Residents at Jackson Tower say they feel abandoned after lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have required landlords to address bed bug infestations.

Senator Terrell McKinney, who sponsored the bill, called the failed override vote a betrayal of vulnerable Nebraskans and vowed to reintroduce the legislation next year.

The Omaha Housing Authority supported the veto, saying the bill would have created “unnecessary and redundant regulations.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The senators they ought to be ashamed of themselves for not coming together on this... we vote for you for a reason…because we think you're going to help us,” said Delvyn Chockley.

She shared that she’s dealt with bed bug problems for years. While disappointed by the failed vote, she’s holding on to hope that a new bill might someday bring attention—and change—to what she and others endure daily.

“Give us that don’t have—a life without roaches… and bed bugs… and mold… and mildew,” said Chockley.

Senator Terrell McKinney, who sponsored the bill, said he was shocked by the failed override vote.

“They’re scared of the governor and they don’t care about human dignity… that’s kind of simply how I took it,” said McKinney.

McKinney believes the decision betrayed vulnerable Nebraskans, especially those living in OHA housing.

“It’s frustrating… these people are living in public housing… and don’t have the ability to just get up and move, so now they’re stuck in a the situation—I don’t know, I’m just kind of lost for words,” said McKinney.

One resident shared a deeply personal perspective:

“I’m 47 years-old and I’m sick and dying— and I deserve a clean home," said Chockley.

Despite the setback, Senator McKinney told me he plans to bring the bill back next year.

At Jackson Tower in downtown Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

