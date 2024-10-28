'This is just growing pains': Blackstone neighbors prepare for next phase in streetcar construction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the eastbound lane on Farnam St. will be closed from 40th St. to 38th St. for the remainder of the year while MUD does utility work to prepare for the streetcar.



Blackstone businesses and neighbors share how they're navigating through the ongoing construction

Eastbound traffic will be detoured one block south to Harney St.

Streetcar preparations continue and it could affect your commute. Starting on Monday, Oct. 28 Farnam St. will be closed eastbound from 40th St. to 38th St. It's just another step in the process nearby businesses and neighbors have to navigate around.

Construction around here is something local businesses tell me they've gotten used to

"You know, we just keep on doing what we do here."

We spoke with Chris Moore, co-owner of Sullivan's Bar on 40th and Farnam who says the city notified them of the upcoming closure around a week ago

"We know this is just growing pains of Omaha becoming a bigger and better city and, you know, having a minor detour and traffic for a few months... It's not the end of the world," said Moore.

This is the fourth out of eight phases of MUD's gas relocation project. The city says the work is crucial for the streetcar's success and will help reduce disruptions once it's up and running

"The construction's bothersome but like the street car will be nice, more people coming in, more businesses," said Dawson Hollingsworth, a Blackstone neighbor.

The construction, I know it's a necessary evil. I mean, it, it causes a lot of delays in the road. It can be a little frustrating but I know it has to be done," said Hayley Fouche, a Blackstone visitor.

The city also says that it's important to know all businesses will remain open throughout the construction period.

We talked to several owners who know this project will likely disrupt business, but like bar owner Moore, they told me they believe it will be worth it in the long run.

"We are happy the street car is coming through. I think it's going to be good for Blackstone and Omaha in general. It's one of those things that I think is really going to be a bright spot for the city," said Moore.

"We invite all of Omaha local patrons to please remember Blackstone during this period. That these are all local businesses down here and we would love their support and continued support."

The work is anticipated to last for two and a half months. There will be a detour for drivers going Eastbound on Harney St.