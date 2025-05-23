Dr. Mark Carlson was sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter of 22-year-old Anna Bosma, who died in a speed crash in September 2023, with the possibility of parole after five years.

Anna’s family, while seeking justice, expressed their ongoing grief and emphasized the importance of honoring her legacy during the courtroom proceedings.

Cameron Robinson, a witness involved in the crash, was sentenced earlier this month to six months' probation for willful reckless driving.

Dr. Mark Carlson received his sentencing for the death of 22-year-old Anna Bosma following a speed crash in September 2023. Emotions ran high in the packed courtroom.

'This is what we lost': Family receives justice, Omaha doctor sentenced to prison for manslaughter

The Bosma family stood before the judge, not seeking revenge, but asking for justice.

Rows of people who knew and loved Anna filled the courtroom, many visibly emotional.

Wearing shirts made by Anna’s mother, Abigail, the shirts read: "Love deeply, see the beauty, choose kindness, live like Anna."

Abigail said the message on the shirts embodies who Anna was.

"This is Anna. This is her voice, her humor, her heart. This is what we lost, and it's just a glimpse," Abigail said, reading a victim impact statement.

A jury found Carlson guilty of manslaughter in February.

Thursday Carlson’s counsel maintained that he was undergoing a medical incident at the time of the crash.

He took the stand to apologize for the death of young Anna, stating, "But nothing I can say or do will reverse what has happened. I will have sorrow, regret, and guilt over the loss of Anna for the rest of my life, but that pales in comparison to what Anna’s family is going through."

After hearing statements from both Carlson and Anna’s mother, Judge Duane Dougherty sentenced Carlson to 10 to 14 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after five years.

Abigail expressed her belief that the punishment was fair. “Now we can focus on living her legacy, mourning her, honoring her, and carrying on her legacy without the weight and the ugliness of the trial,” she said.

Anna's father and mother told me that nothing can replace their daughter, but the sentencing provided them with some closure.

Earlier this month, Cameron Robinson, who was involved in the crash and served as a witness in the case against Carlson, was sentenced to six months' probation for willful reckless driving.