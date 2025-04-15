'This tool really puts it all together': City of Omaha creates new resource for starting small business owners

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's called OneBiz, created by the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department. Director Cailin Dejillas says it serves as a centralized resource the city was once lacking.



So far, the resource has helped 60-plus new small businesses with their next steps along their journey.

Megan Newbanks is a first-time business owner, who turned to the resource for help to build her dream job.

The online resource can help new business owners through the legal requirements, connecting with bankers, insurance and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Building a business can be a tall task, but it doesn't have to be done alone. The city of Omaha has created a new toolkit to help people wanting to start a small business get through the process.

Megan Newbanks has lived in six countries and six states. A daughter of a diplomat, she wanted to help other kids who have lived overseas find confidence within themselves.

"There's a lot of complexity, and how do you tell your story and how do you talk about belonging? Where are you from when you've lived in so many places?"

So, a month ago, she got to work starting her small business, Belonging Beyond Borders, where she provides virtual and in-person training's and workshops.

But being a first-time business owner, she wanted some help and turned to OneBiz—a new online resource created by the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department.

"It's really helpful to have somebody come along beside you to be a cheerleader, but also to connect you with people who need to give advice of how to connect with the legal, with the bankers, with the insurance aspects of a business," said Newbanks.

Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department Director Cailin Dejillas says Onebiz serves as a centralized resource the city was once lacking.

"So this tool really puts it all together and guides them through the legal requirements, like registering with the secretary of state, provides them tools like a business plan template, and also refers them to community organizations that can help with different things such as financing," said Dejillas.

Now, Newbanks’ business is just one of 60+ new small businesses the toolkit has been a resource for.

But it's not just for new businesses—developers and already-existing businesses can use it as a tool to grow within the community.

For more information on OneBiz, visit their website here.