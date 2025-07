OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of neighbors from all over the metro gathered in downtown Omaha with colors and flags to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade kicked off on Capitol Avenue and wound through the streets, ending at the CHI Health Center, where the Heartland Pride Festival began.

More than 170 groups marched and rode in the parade, including some of our team members at KMTV.