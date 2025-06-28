Thousands gather for annual Memorial Park Concert featuring Ringo Starr

Thousands of attendees for the Memorial Park Concert featuring Ringo Starr, with many arriving early to get optimal viewing spots and set up their picnic setups.

Thousands of neighbors gathered at Memorial Park for the annual concert featuring Beatles legend Ringo Starr, with many arriving hours early to secure prime viewing spots.

Blankets laid out, folding chairs set up, and neighbors equipped with cooling gadgets filled the park as attendees prepared for what has become a cherished tradition for many Omaha families.

"I've gone since I was 4 or four and he's gone for a very very long time," Aubrey Merrill said.

Merrill prepared differently for this year's concert, spending 20 hours constructing and painting a yellow submarine.

"We wanted to have Ringo see it maybe," she said.

"I'm a big artist and I like to paint and stuff and that's our thing together," Merrill said.

For first-time attendees like "Scuba Steve," the opportunity to see a member of The Beatles was too good to pass up.

"Peace and love," he said.

Steve arrived hours before the event began to secure a spot close to the stage.

"I figured this was the last chance I get to see a Beatles in life, but Ringo's songs in particular, I want to be under the sea in an octopus's garden and we all live in a yellow submarine and he's had some great hits," he said.

Ringo wasn't the only attraction. The event concluded with a fireworks finale that captivated the audience, which included many parents who brought their children to experience the memorable night.

