Three Omaha Police officers were injured during a deadly shootout at a QuikTrip on Wednesday afternoon, with all three members of the gang unit rushed to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

Watch Hannah's story:

Three Omaha Police officers injured in deadly QuikTrip shootout, two remain hospitalized

One officer, who was injured by shrapnel, has already been discharged from the hospital. The other two officers suffered gunshot wounds and remain hospitalized but are expected to make full recoveries.

A 61-year-old victim from an earlier shooting at Phil's Foodway is also being treated at Nebraska Medicine after being struck multiple times by gunfire.

"All of the officers are in good spirits. One officer has been discharged, two are still receiving treatment. The mayor and the chief had an opportunity to speak with the officers and their family that have been here. We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers that the community has been sending," Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas said.

Wade Lux

Thomas said this marks the first time in her 25-year career that three officers were injured in a single shooting incident.

The incident began when Uniform Patrol officers went to Phil's Foodway at 3030 Ames Avenue at 12:20 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Omaha Fire Department medics took the man from this scene to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition before the later confrontation at the QuikTrip at 32nd and L Street.

Hannah McIlree

The involved officers have been placed on paid critical incident leave, per department policy. They will be interviewed at a later date, and the Omaha Police Department Public Information Office will provide an updated news release as more information becomes available.

Fellow officers have been streaming into Nebraska Medicine to show support for their wounded colleagues. Mayor Ewing and Chief Schmaderer also visited the hospital to check on the injured officers and their families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

