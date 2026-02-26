Too early to determine what caused Pacific Street sinkhole and when it will be fixed

Omaha Public Works, MUD offer conflicting explanations for sinkhole on Pacific Street

Water main found broken

City says it's too early to know how long repairs will take

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District are offering conflicting explanations for a sinkhole that opened Tuesday afternoon at 67th and Pacific Street. Two cars were taken in and later removed.

At the Civic Center on Wednesday, Assistant Public Works Director Austin Rowser told reporters that the city believes a broken water main caused a void under the street that led to the sinkhole.

Hours later, MUD pushed back with its own detailed statement. The utility district claims collapsing concrete broke the main. The statement also pointed to dry dirt in the hole as evidence there was no long-term leak.

Rowser said it is possible a storm sewer carried water away, concealing the growing problem.

"I think that there was just enough capacity for that storm sewer to take the water that was coming from the water main, that nothing came to the surface," Rowser said.

Rowser said the city does not have a timetable for repairs.

The uncertainty means neighbors like Harshdwep, who lives on Pacific Street.

"I don't know how many days it will take," Harshdwep said.

He will need to find a new way home because that part of Pacific Street is expected to remain closed until the damage is repaired.

Water was also turned off for almost an entire day. Harshdwep said his water came back in the middle of the day on Wednesday.

Access to Elmwood Park and UNO's Scott Campus is not impacted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

