TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 westbound exit ramp to Dodge closed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A quick traffic alert this morning for neighbors heading downtown from Iowa.

Construction begins on the westbound I-480 exit ramp to Dodge Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says this closure is to perform bridge deck repairs and painting operations.

During this time, a detour will be in place — just take the 480 exit ramp to southbound 14th Street.

The closure is part of the larger Missouri River Bridge Project, which is expected to be finished by fall 2026.

This exit ramp closure, in particular, will be in place for the next six weeks.