Travelers continue making their way through Eppley Airfield before Thanksgiving

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at Eppley Airfield where officials say traffic will be busier than last year. Tuesday, Wednesday and then Sunday are expected to be the busiest with the airport preparing for nearly 200,000 passengers. When I was here during the day ticketing and security lines were moving steadily with occasional crowds headed to package claim. I know lot of people can dread the airport on a busy holiday like Thanksgiving. But when I was here i had a chance to some neighbor headed out of Omaha and ready for their weekend get away to Arizona.

“Just kinda of getting into a new environment and getting away from school from school for a little bit,” said Katie Booth.

“Yeah, just spending thanksgiving with our family,” said Katie Campbell.

If your coming to Eppley remember that there are changes to the pick up and drop off areas because of construction and to give yourself some extra time. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

