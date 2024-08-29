UNMC razing four single family homes, demolitions worry homeowners

UNMC is demolishing four single family homes on Leavenworth

Neighbors are concerned about increased noise and traffic

UNMC plans to create green space and parking on the demolished lots

Residents suggest planting bamboo or fast-growing trees to block noise



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's no secret that UNMC is growing and this week they're taking more steps to enhance their campus by tearing down four homes on Leavenworth.

"The fourth house is going to be this house behind me and they're slated to have it demolished in the next couple of days," said neighbor Deborah Uhl.

Uhl shares a fence with the next home to be torn down, she says the sight and sounds of Leavenworth are a constant nuisance.

"This intersection is incredibly busy and that would be 24 hours a day with ambulances and fire trucks and, and helicopters. And so we're just going to be much more exposed to all of that noise," said Uhl.

UNMC purchased the homes on March 1st of this year with the intention of putting in green space. The school also purchased vacant properties to the left and right of neighborhood bar and grille Barretts back in 2021, those parcels of land will be turned into parking and green space..

"I would love it if they planted bamboo so that it would grow very quickly or something that could actually block some of the sound. But when trees get planted, it takes years for them to be able to flourish enough to to be any kind of boundary for such a, a large intersection," said Uhl.

A spokesperson for UNMC says there is no immediate construction plans for these lots.

