UNO graduates discuss AI's impact and being 'Gen Z' on their future careers

The University of Nebraska at Omaha held its winter graduation ceremony.

Hundreds of students received their diplomas and are heading in a workforce full of unknowns.

The rise of AI in the workforce is a concern to many, however Gen Z students look to use it as a tool.

Graduates celebrated their achievements with family and friends.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As they celebrate their achievements, new University of Omaha graduates are exploring the potential opportunities and threats of artificial intelligence in the workplace. KMTV spoke to students who are getting ready to enter a workforce that feels more uncertain than ever.

Students walked across the stage, turned their tassels and said goodbye to student life at the UNO's winter graduation. These students say they're familiar with artificial intelligence, as the university has held symposiums focused on the rise of AI in the workplace. Some see it as a threat others like, Nathaniel Sala, see it as an opportunity.

"With AI nowadays, you know, some work forces might be in danger a little bit, I wanna do something with that. I have a focus on marketing, so I want to do something related to that. I'm thinking either of digital marketing or something completely different like logistics." said Sala who studied business administration.

Hannah McIlree

This class is overwhelmingly Generation Z, a group that seems to be unpopular with hiring managers. Studies from Forbes and job counseling site Intelligent say Gen Z is having trouble finding and keeping jobs. Bosses in those studies say it's because of lack of motivation, poor communication skills, and "rejection of traditional work culture."

Sage Malecky says she did not struggle finding a post-grad job and feels her generation is being misrepresented.

"I think that we're not unmotivated.I just think that we're passionate in a different way. I think we're passionate about like what we want to do rather than like maybe what society wants us to do or what like our upbringing has taught us to want to do," said Malecky.

Hannah McIlree

The unknown isn't raining on Jose Estrada's parade who is celebrating his achievement and confident about the future.

"I'm from Mexico, obviously to be into a new country is like pretty big, but once you're done, it feels like so good. I feel like I have a really high quality education, I feel really good about it, I feel like I'm going to make it," said Estrada who hopes to open his own business.

Despite the uncertainty, students say they're ready to head into the unknown.

