UNO student witnesses sinkhole swallow two vehicles at 67th and Pacific streets

A sinkhole swallowed two vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Omaha, and a college student says he watched it happen from a nearby shuttle bus.

Both westbound lanes are affected. The city said Pacific Street between 66th and 67th streets will be closed until further notice.

Kevin Rempe

Tyler Daniel, a University of Nebraska Omaha student, was riding the UNO shuttle back to his dorm from class when he heard a loud noise and looked out the window.

"We passed the stoplight right here and there's like a loud noise and then I just looked back and there's a truck, those cars over there is in the sinkhole and it was like. It was just shocking. I didn't know what to expect at all," Daniel said.

Making the moment even more remarkable, Daniel said he is an emergency management major and was working on an assignment about sinkholes at the time.

Kevin Rempe

KMTV spoke to Lieutenant Dan Martin, who said the void extends even further underground and warned the situation could worsen.

"There's always that risk, so we're keeping everybody back. Right now there's just, it's pretty large as you can see right now, and it could expand. We're worried about where those cross lines are, where it could continue to expand," Martin said.

An MUD spokesperson told KMTV it will take time to determine the cause.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

