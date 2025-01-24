Upcoming Waverly blood drive honors journey of 9-year-old cancer survivor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Haylee Werth is cancer free and her family says they owe it to her live saving blood transfusions. The family is hosting their 7th blood drive to help others who might need live saving blood.



In October 2020, Haylee Werth was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Haylee rang the bell at Children's Nebraska cancer free.

While Haylee is now happy, healthy and described by her mom as a little bit sassy, the need for blood is constant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In October 2020, Haylee Werth was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For two years she fought, going through 26 rounds of treatment including chemotherapy, lumbar punctures and three different blood transfusions. Those transfusions mom Kayla Werth says were lifesaving.

"When she was diagnosed, her hemoglobin was at a critical level, so she needed blood almost immediately. So, the transfusions are critical for cancer patients especially when their hemoglobin is so low there's no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, so we rely on blood donors to give her basically the gift of life,” said Werth.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Haylee rang the bell at Children's Nebraska cancer free.

To honor her journey the Werth’s will soon host their 7th blood drive with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Because while Haylee is now happy, healthy and described by her mom as a little bit sassy, the need for blood is constant.

"Here in Nebraska, we need about 1000 units a week to maintain supply to our 25 plus hospitals in Nebraska and actually 3 out of 5 people are eligible to donate, but only 3 out of 100 people do,” said Gabby Paskach, with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Kayla says Haylee survived because of blood that was donated. She's grateful she can continue to make memories with her daughter for years to come.

"We just got back from a trip to Florida and had the best time and looking back it's like there was a time where we didn't know if this was going to be possible and so every milestone that we reach is just a new blessing and a new miracle for us,” said Werth.

The blood drive will take place at Horizon Bank in Waverly on Monday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. If you’d like to donate, visit this link to schedule a time slot.