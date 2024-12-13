Update: 'Dunham House' project moves on to next step of development process

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last month we told you about a project near 60th and Craig Streets to build a new home for combat-wounded veterans.



The Dunham House will be a 27,000-square-foot residence to house 30 combat-wounded veterans initially.

The goal is to break ground in 2025 to hopefully be open by Memorial Day in 2026.

With a younger generation of wounded veterans, many are being cared for by their parents right now but may not be able to be forever.

City Council approved the preliminary plat on Tuesday along with an amendment to allow the Dunham House team to name the road leading up to the residence Jason Dunham Drive after Jason Dunham a young marine who lost his life to save his fellow marines in Iraq.

