Update on Driveway Robbery: Suspects Targeted ATM Users

Suspects in driveway robbery were waiting outside a local bank to target individuals getting cash from the ATM

City of Omaha allocating $3 million to community programs to prevent crimes like this

Nonprofit organization YouTurn provides services to high-risk adolescents and young adults

YouTurn focuses on suppression, interruption, mediation, prevention, and education to address the spread of violence

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Deputies now say the suspects were waiting outside a local bank, looking for individuals getting cash out of the ATM, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say it was an attempt at a quick cash grab.

Late Friday morning a young mom was attacked in her driveway, she was punched and pushed to the ground by three young males that stole her purse. They thought she had just gotten cash out of the ATM.

"I believe this case we're working on now was just circumstance and they were in a place that, the victim, you know, happen to be. And, you know, but there are also a lot of these kids are involved in gang, the gang culture," said Captain Eric Sellers.

The City of Omaha is looking to appropriate close to 3 million dollars to community programs, some that work with youth to help prevent crimes like this one.

:We can disagree and we can resolve conflict with mediation and it doesn't have to lead to violence," said Teresa Negron.

YouTurn, a nonprofit that provides services to high risk adolescents and young adults, Executive Direct Teresa Negron says the programs a crucial part of early intervention and setting up adolescents and young adults for a brighter future.

"We focus on addressing the spread of violence by using an evidence based strategy that focus in on suppression interruption, mediation, prevention, and education," said Negron.

Negron says success for every individual looks different and that it is important to recognize the small wins and overtime it tends to translate into positive introduction into adulthood.

"You don't end up in the system at all that you, if you've got an issue that we figure out a way that you can resolve that without violence being the way," said Negron.

DCSO is still looking for information about the suspects, if you know anything about this crime call: 402-444-6000