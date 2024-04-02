UPDATE: OPD names officers involved in fatal dog shooting downtown

Three people were injured after Omaha officers fatally shot a dog in a downtown Omaha apartment building on March 27

The Omaha Police Department share more details about the incident

Watch to learn more about the timeline of events

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A dog is dead and 3 people are injured after a trespassing callspun out of control in downtown Omaha.

This is the timeline of events, according to Omaha Police Department.

Officers Bradley Bornhof and Steven Barnes were responding to a trespassing call when they heard two dogs fighting in the building.

Two women and a 15-year-old girl were attempting to pull the dogs apart, when Officer Barnes instructed them to back up.

One of the women pointed at the "aggressive dog" and Officer Barnes shot downward twice, striking and killing the animal. In the process, he hit tile, which injured the teen girl and one of the women's lower legs.

The third woman was struck by the ricochet of a bullet that passed through the dog.

OPD says each of the bystanders were treated at UNMC for minor injuries.

Officer Barnes is on paid leave and will see a department psychologist before returning.