An outbreak of measles that started in Texas is spreading across the nation, infecting hundreds and taking the lives of two children and one adult. Friday, Governor Jim Pillen and the Department of Health and Human Services urged neighbors to get vaccinated.

'Virus always wins': Governor Pillen emphasizes vaccination amid national measles outbreak

KMTV went to Elmwood Park to speak with neighborhood parents about the outbreak.

"I think it just shocked me because you know it is one of the vaccinations that our kids get, but it's nothing that we hear about," said Ricci Anderson.

"I would be more worried about a kid getting measles and maybe going blind or something than I would about a vaccine that's been proven to be safe and effective," said Julie Palmer.

In 2025, there have been over 700 cases of the measles, 70% of those cases are in children and teens, 97% of the cases are unvaccinated individuals. Doctor Mark Rupp at Nebraska Medical Center talks about what parents should watch for in kids.

"We've not seen cases here in Nebraska yet. It's probably just a matter of time. But if you've traveled to one of those areas where they're having an outbreak and your kid develops an illness usually characterized by having a runny nose, a cough, and red eyes, along with a fever, and that typically runs for several days and then the characteristic rash breaks out," said Dr. Rupp.

Friday, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen said since the pandemic, fewer children are receiving the MMR vaccine. Data from the start of the school year shows kindergarteners in the state who received both doses of the vaccine have dipped below herd immunity levels.

"This is a vaccine, as Secretary Kennedy, I think, recently has said as well, is a vaccine that's really appropriate. There's no question there's there's no gray, you know, we have to have herd immunity. You get herd immunity by vaccine, so that we, it doesn't pop up," said Gov. Pillen.

Though numbers have dropped below herd immunity levels, Dr. Rupp said certain populations of people are more at risk than others.

"Pockets of kids in certain neighborhoods or certain churches or certain school systems or what have you that are under vaccinated and that's where the virus will find a foothold and then take off within that population," said Dr. Rupp.

Governor Pillen said there are no current cases of measles in Nebraska and said the key to keeping it that way is making sure children are vaccinated.

