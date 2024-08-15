VP Candidates Visit Omaha: Importance of Their Appearances in District Two

VP candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance are set to visit Omaha

District two has flipped between red and blue in recent elections

Watch to see how each candidate's visit may boost their campaign

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The corn-husker state is going to be a popular destination for VP picks over the next week, KMTV spoke to a political science professor about the importance of Tim Walz and JD Vance's appearances.

Tim Walz is set to make a visit to his home state this weekend. His rally will be right here in Omaha on Saturday.

UNO professor Randall Adkins says it's an important stop for candidates because district two has flipped back and forth between being a red or blue in recent elections.

"There's still a good sliver of people out there who were at one time, what we call double negatives, meaning they disliked both Trump and Biden and might not have voted or there are still some people who are just truly undecided and, in either of those cases, those people are gonna be making up their mind here pretty soon," said Adkins.

Following behind walls is VP hopeful JD Vance who will be in attendance of a fundraiser, hosted by the Ricketts family, next week.

"Vance is sort of following either Walz or Harris around. You know, there, there's really only a few places they're going, they're going to the battleground States, they're going to, they're gonna come here, because this district is also competitive," said Adkins.

Each candidates respective visits will likely be filled with active supporters, however Adkins says social and traditional media coverage surrounding the events may help boost each campaign and their values.

"There is an effort there to try to bring some of those Midwestern values to Washington. And that's, you know, the selection of both Vance and Walz is important for that," said Adkins.

Adkins says it's been a good 3 weeks for the Harris/Walz campaign, and believes that this rally will help continue that momentum into the DNC next week.