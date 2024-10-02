VP debate sparks discussions at Omaha watch parties

Michael Tiedeman, chairman of the Sarpy County Republican Party, emphasized border control as a key issue.

Amy O'Connor from the Nebraska Democratic Party highlighted Harris/Walz policies on women's reproductive rights.

There was a shared appreciation for Midwestern VP picks, with JD Vance and Tim Walz being highlighted.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday was the first and last Vice Presidential debate for the 2024 election cycle. Republicans and Democrats in Omaha gathered at respective watch parties and led discussions on key political issues prior to the debate.

KMTV went to the Republican and Democrat watch parties to hear more about the important topics they were excited to hear discussed.

Michael Tiedeman, Chairman of the Sarpy County Republican Party said one topic at the top his min is border control.

"We have possibly President Trump here there to secure our border. He did great border policies his first term and D Vance will be there to help him out with that.I'm really excited to see what they're going to do to help secure our borders so we can stop the human trafficking," said Tiedeman.

On the other side of town Amy O'Connor attended the Nebraska Democrat's watch party, she shared her thoughts on Tim Walz's policies and what she says is a forward thinking approach to things like women's reproductive rights.

"The Harris Walls platform is all about moving forward and about helping all Americans to be, to be better and to grow and to, you know, improve their lives. Whereas with the, the Trump and Vance base, it's more kind of like going backwards and actually taking, taking away the freedoms and the rights that we worked so hard to," said O'Connor.

Tiedeman says debate watch parties are a great way for community members to connect. One connection he says he's happy to see VP picks from the Midwest take the stage. JD Vance being and Ohio native and Tim Walz from Nebraska.

