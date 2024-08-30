'We are here alive and well': UNMC will not push out Barrett's Barleycorn

Beloved neighborhood bar and grille 'Barrett's Barelycorn' will not be torn down by UNMC

UNMC has razed multiple properties on Leavenworth street this month

The lots next to Barrett's will become additional parking and green space

Word on the street was that Barrett's Barelycorn would be the next business to sell their property to UNMC. However, owner Jack Barrett Jeffrey. wants all to know that is no the case.

"People, we're not leaving. I'll tell you that one right now, Barrett is well and alive," said Barrett Jeffrey.

Barrett's Barelycorn has been a neighborhood staple since 1987. It's a family run business, owner Jack Barrett Jeffrey says it was his grandfathers pride and joy. He passed it down to Jack's mother and now he carries the torch.

UNMC crews have torn down multiple on Leavenworth properties this month creating a stir of emotions in this neighborhood. Two of the properties were on each side of the bar and grill, fueling the confusion.

"We have not sold anything to the hospital and we are here alive and well, I think it's funny that it's just kind of the rumor around the streets, you know, and I can understand why because of, you know, the major transition of Leavenworth," said Barrett Jeffrey.

UNMC bought the vacant properties next to the bar and grille back in 2021 and the single family homes across the street in May of this year.

Barrett Jeffrey says the medical school has been a good neighbor through out the years and hopes as they grow so will his business.

"The transition that's happening on Leavenworth has been difficult for, I think everyone here, La Casa Broncos, the L B Barrett's. And I mean, I think that people don't want to come down Leavenworth because of all these crazy construction projects. But I know that in the end it's going to be beneficial for all of us in the neighborhood," said Barrett Jeffrey.

According to a UNMC spokes person the lots next the Barrett's will become additional parking and green space.