WE FOLLOW THROUGH: OPD says it has arrested a suspect in vandalism of Central Omaha food trucks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha Police Department said it has arrested 44-year-old Andrew Allan in connection with the vandalism of food trucks near 50th and Saddle Creek earlier this week. OPD says that Allan has been booked at Douglas County Corrections for criminal mischief.

Omar Garrido, who owns the food trucks and the nearby restaurant where the trucks were parked, caught someone on his security camera throwing something that damaged the windshield and side window on Sunday night.

Garrido said his truck is fixed and out for business again.

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