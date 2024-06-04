'We want to modernize student transportation': Omaha Public Schools new bus service provider

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The transportation service Zum will roll out 220 new buses this fall for Omaha Public Schools. The company shares some of its features with us to show what families can expect.



Buckle up because Omaha Public School's is getting a new ride. OPS has invested in a new bus service provider called Zum.

Starting this fall, 220 brand new Zum buses will pick up kids on approximately 170 routes designated by ops.

"At Zum we want to modernize student transportation,” said Richard Lindell, Zum’s Regional Manager.

The five-year contract will utilize taxpayer dollars with the estimated cost for the first year being $18.5 million dollars.

The company touting its technology as a reason why it's better.

"It helps modernize, gives the district complete transparency for everything that we do. It helps them make better decisions financially and operationally for what they need," said Lindell.

Some features include cameras in and outside the bus, a motion activation system, and phone alerts parents can check to ensure kids have been picked up and dropped off.

"We need to make sure that we get the kids to school so the educators can educate the students. So, it's very important to make sure that we have safe, reliable people that are ready to go every day to get our children to and from school and home safely," said Lindell.

Right now, Zum is focusing on hiring more than 230 drivers, so they have time to train and prepare for the fall.

Omaha Public Schools tells me more information is coming soon to keep families informed.