Week after fire residents displaced at Aksarben apartment to move back

Some residents at Onyx at Aksarben Apartments will be able to move back into their units this week.

The smell of smoke is still present in the building, causing breathing issues for some.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

All hospitalized individuals have been discharged.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week a fire in an apartment complex hospitalized four people and displaced many. Eight days later, some tenants are moving back into the building and working to repair damage before the holiday.

Charity Hill was forced out after the smoke from the fire took over her unit. For the last week, home was the Comfort Inn, a temporary stay provided by her apartment complex.

"I was told that they're gonna change filters and do our carpet and I was fine with that because I could come in wash walls and whatever it takes," said Hill.

Hill says she's happy to be back home and sleeping in her own bed. But, doesn't have all the usual comforts of home. Hill relies on a c pap machine, hers was ruined in the fire. In the meantime, her doctors have provided her with a loaner.

"I was just on a ventilator in April. Yeah, like, I almost lost my life twice," said Hill.

The smell of smoke in the building is still causing issues for Hill, who works remotely most days.

"With health issues, I don't think. I should be in a predicament that I'm in. It's nerve wracking and I'm just hoping that something better. Something works out, you know, I'm not asking Refurbish my whole apartment. I'm just asking for clean carpet and a place healthy to stay. I don't feel safe," said Hill.

Hill says her leasing office promised that her unit had been cleaned and inspected prior to her re-entering. Thursday there was still a distinct smoke smell and the carpets had not been cleaned. However, the air filters had been replaced and the fire alarm was intact. Fire sprinklers were not present in her unit or hallway.

Hannah McIlree

Fire sprinklers were not universally required in residential buildings until the 1980s, according to the City of Omaha new apartment builds are required to have automatic sprinkler systems.

Onyx at Aksarben was built in 1963, before automatic sprinklers were a code requirement. Though they're not violating city code, it doesn't sit well with Hill after experiencing two fires now, in this same building.

"People have been staying here for years, and it's not the first fire. When I first moved to my apartment, this apartment was burnt down," said Hill.

Hill is grateful she didn't lose more like her neighbors who lost clothes, food, and even Christmas gifts.

KMTV contacted Seldin Company because they manage the building and they us:

"The property is not involved with coverage for personal property contents of the residents."

The Omaha Fire Department says those that were hospitalized have been discharged, but they are still investigating the cause of this fire.