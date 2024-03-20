'We're thrilled to be here': Fans from around the country come to Omaha for the first round of March Madness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, an open practice free to fans brought people from around the country to the CHI Health Center in Omaha.



We spoke to as many fans as we could; talking to people cheering on BYU, Morehead State, Iowa State, Drake, and Duquesne.

"First time in the NCAA tournament for Duquesne in 47 years so we're thrilled to be here. So, wherever it was we we're going to be there."

The first game in Omaha kicks off on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. between BYU and Duquesne.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha fans will try to cheer their teams to victory and they’ve come ready for the madness.

From all over the country, fans are here to get a sneak peak of their favorite teams.

"We we're excited for games in general, then it became games plus BYU, then games plus BYU plus everyone,” said Trevor Duran a BYU fan who traveled from Idaho.

"We were excited they bought tickets ahead of time betting on Iowa State making it to Omaha so,” said Sue Heckert an Iowa State fan who traveled from Des Moines.

Making this tournament is a big deal especially for some programs that haven't made it this far in a while.

"First time in the NCAA tournament for Duquesne in 47 years so we're thrilled to be here so wherever it was, we we're going to be there,” said Brian Canny a Duquesne fan who traveled from Pittsburgh with his dad to be here.

And while some have traveled far and wide others got lucky to cheer on their teams close to home.

"I know a lot of BYU fans in Utah were really upset because they were hoping that they'd get to play in Salt Lake, but we were so happy to have them here,” said Brooktynn Blood the chapter chair for the BYU Omaha Alumni Association.

"I pulled him out of school, and I said, you know it's a good experience, good exposure. You know and it plants the seed for dreams, you know cause that's really what this time of year is about, is that March Madness,” said Angie Klein an Iowa State fan who lives in Bellevue.

So, whoever you're rooting for:

"So, we're looking for Illinois, and either Iowa State or Drake,” said David Finch an Iowa State and Drake fan who traveled from the Twin Cities.

"I just think that we have one of those teams that, we shoot the ball well we have a great opportunity. We play defense,” said Richard Fletcher the Morehead State Deputy Director of Athletics.

"We have tickets for Saturday night so we're counting on, they're going to win the first one,” said Andrea Simeck an Iowa State fan who traveled from Des Moines.

Fans are ready to represent their teams.

The first game here in Omaha kicks off on Thursday between BYU and Duquesne at 11:40 a.m.