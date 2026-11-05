What’s next for Omaha’s new joint police and fire HQ after voters approve bond

OMAHA, Neb. — Plans for Omaha’s new joint police and fire headquarters are moving forward after voters approved a $155 million bond for the project in Tuesday's election.

EXPECTED TIMELINE:

Tuesday: Voters approved the bond

This month: City begins land purchase process, starts search for a contractor

Next month: Land purchase finalized, architect's contract approved

April 2027: Contractor selected

2027: Design finalized

2028: Construction begins

Spring 2030: OPD and OFD move in

COURTESY: CITY OF OMAHA

The new headquarters is planned in the Crossroads development near 72nd and Dodge streets, bringing the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department together under one roof. Both departments currently have headquarters in Downtown Omaha.

With the bond approved, the city’s next step is purchasing the land.

"It's great news that the bond passed. So the next steps are, there's multiple steps. First step being, we need to purchase the land at Crossroads," said Mike Oestmann, special projects manager for Mayor John Ewing's office.

After acquiring the property, Oestmann said the city will focus on finding a contractor and approving the architect's contract.

"So by April, the whole team will be set up and going strong," he said.

The city’s current timeline calls for designs to be finalized in 2027, followed by the start of construction in 2028.

The goal is for the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Fire Department to move into their new headquarters in spring 2030.

"How do you ensure that it stays on time and on budget?" Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks asked.

"That's my job," Oestmann said. "That's what I'm here to do. I'm here to keep the project moving forward. I'm here to make sure that we're meeting with staff, getting schedules."

Voters also approved a bond for a project at Northwest Omaha's Tranquility Park, where construction work is continuing.

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