When Christmas is a wrap, what do you do with the paper, bows and ribbons?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From the busyness of wrapping gifts up to the joy of opening one up, the holiday waste can pile up. We'll help you sort out what to toss, recycle and orange bag.

When it comes to the holidays the City of Omaha’s Solid Waste Program has some guidelines to reduce waste.

So, what should you toss?

Any plastic materials including gift bags, bows, ribbons, and wrapping paper.

Wrapping paper with shiny foils or glitter should also be tossed.

Other items to throw out; yarn, tissue paper and bubble wrap.

While any wrapping paper with plastic coating needs to be tossed, paper wrapping paper can be recycled.

Also, recyclable; paper gift bags and the obvious cardboard boxes.

If you really want to go above and beyond hard-to-recycle plastics can be orange bagged.

These items include plastic packaging with no foil, plastic bags and wraps, foam products and plastic dinnerware.