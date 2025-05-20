'When we lose those places, we lose our history': Federal cuts threaten Omaha preservation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — President Trump's proposed 2026 budget includes deep cuts to the Historic Preservation Fund. In Omaha, places like the Joslyn Castle could have to cut educational programs and rehabilitation efforts.



Joslyn Castle Director of development and outreach, Kelli Bello speaks out about the conservatory in the Castle, where they have applied for a grant to restore it.

Other preservationists share why they think preserving historic places is important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm here at the Joslyn Castle, a historic staple in Omaha. For decades, visitors have come here to learn about its history, but now — preservation efforts are under threat. I'm talking to advocates who say funding cuts could negatively impact their mission.

Tell me what room in the Joslyn Castle we're in.

"Sure, you're in a very special place. This is our conservatory," said Kelli Bello, director of development with the Joslyn Castle.

Built in the spring of 1913, this conservatory has felt its share of growing pains.

"I mean it's a greenhouse, so it's been wet in here for about 110 years, which has caused some decay to the wood. Some of the porous stone is deteriorating," said Bello.

Currently, the space is closed off to the public due to its vulnerable state, but the Castle is working on a rehabilitation project that would open its doors once again to visitors.

The problem they face now — getting the money to make it happen.

President Trump's proposed 2026 federal budget includes deep cuts to the Historic Preservation Fund, which has been the main source of preservation efforts since 1976.

The Joslyn Castle applied for a grant that would help with the nearly one million dollar restoration, but staff are concerned the grant won't get approved if funding is cut on the national level.

"As we wait to see what happens with the government budget, we will continue to seek private funds, but it would—it would be a big blow to us," said Bello.

Beyond future restoration efforts, educational programs could also be scaled back.

And it's something that is concerning preservationists across Omaha.

"I mean, we wouldn't have the Old Market if it weren't for preservationists, and everyone loves to go to the Old Market. And so when we lose those places, we lose our history — but we also lose the character of Omaha," said Erin Fox, president of Preserve Omaha.

"If this didn't exist, you'd see a lot more demolition of buildings, because a lot of these buildings rely on historic tax credits in order to be rehabilitated," said Ryan Reed, a preservationist.

The 2025 funds appropriated by Congress also haven't been released to places like the Joslyn.

Without these funds, programs like "This Old Castle," which teaches homeowners with old homes how to take care of them, would be cut.

State preservation offices also wouldn't be able to pay workers to review national registration nominations, meaning there wouldn't be any more buildings officially honored as historic places.

Preserve Omaha is hosting an advocacy event on Wednesday, May 28th from 5 to 9 p.m. here at the Joslyn Castle where neighbors are invited to come together and contact their representatives to grant this funding.