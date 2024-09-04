Why some lawns in Central Omaha have BDE: Blue Dot Energy

Ruth Huebner Brown and Jason Brown made one blue dot sign which has now turned into 400+ signs

They have 2k more to make by Thursday

It has gained national attention inspiring a house visit from CNN

Watch to learn more about Blue Dot Energy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha continues to be a national topic of conversation when it comes to electoral votes, over the weekend a grass roots project 'Blue Dot Energy' caught fire.

The hand painted street signs are a symbol of Nebraska's blue dot here in Omaha. Creators Ruth Huebner Brown and Jason Brown said they felt inspired to make a simple sign for their front yard after watching Kamala Harris speak at the DNC.

"I had my proud moment. I brought it in and showed Ruth that I, we did something, I made a blue dot stuck it in the yard," said Brown.

They say their hope is to encourage others to go out and vote.

"It's not about creating arguments or strife. It's really, we have found is taken on a whole life and that's about education," said Brown.

Track: In just over a month Blue Dot Energy has amassed 3.4 thousand followers on Facebook. Even CNN paid a visit to Browns on Tuesday.

"Hopefully it inspires people to think, you know, one person can make a difference or maybe in this case, two people," said Huebner Brown.

The Browns and a group of volunteers have painted over 400 signs.

They ran out of completed signs Tuesday, but have the supplies to make more.

After our interview Jason painted a few signs for supporters who lined up during our interview.

"We are people who don't normally put signs in our yard. But this is so important that we didn't feel that we could back out of this. So we decided to sort of jump on the bandwagon as it were and come. And if, if the last sign is taken as we're talking to you, I'm mad at you.," said Steve Bogue who came for a sign.

Anne Stockman lives across the street from the Browns, she the second person to put a sign in her yard, she says she's seen how the project has brought the community closer and sparked conversations about the future.

"It is, it is a constant drive through of cars that pull up, people stop, they stop and talk, they stop and share a story or a laugh and they get a sign or 10 and then they go spread them to their neighborhoods," said Stockman.

Brown says they're making 2000 more signs and they'll be available on Thursday.