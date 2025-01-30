'Winner-take-all' is back, Omaha's Blue Dot Group is opposing the change

Nebraska's electoral college votes are currently designated by district.

The NEGOP is advocating for the state to adopt a winner-take-all system like most states.

A local group is actively opposing the push for electoral changes.

The debate centers on maintaining Nebraska's unique electoral process.

Nebraska's 'blue dot' made headlines across the globe in 2024, it's because our state is one of two that designates electoral college votes based on district, in the last election CD2 gave an electoral college vote to Kamala Harris, the others Donald trump. However, this system could change if LB3 and LR24CA are adopted.

The Nebraska GOP is pushing for the state to be more like the other 48 states. Blue Dot Organizers Jason Brown and Ruth Huebner-Brown say the current system keeps Nebraska unique.

"This issue seems like one we could agree on if we just stepped back and thought what's best for Nebraska. What's best for Nebraska, what brings dollars into the state, what puts us on the map with DC? What gets the grants? What gets just attention? And if we look at it from that viewpoint," said Huebner-Brown. "I feel like we should be able to agree on this one, so it's not as contentious to me as you know some of the topics because it is us versus them," continued Huebner-Brown.

Blue Dot signs are still in yards across Omaha, the browns say it's because they're not specific to the election, but a symbol of CD2's voice

"Isn't about who gets elected is that..do we have people who are out there getting involved? They're excited. They feel like they can make a difference," said Brown.

This isn't the first time Winner Take All was been discussed in the Legislature, it was a big discussion in the spring when senator Mike McDonnell switched political parities, however republican law makers weren't able to rally enough votes.

"We were a couple of votes short and of course since then, we have had a new election and so there's a new crop of 17 new state senators here in Nebraska out of our 49 state senators and of course, as I'm sure you know, we are a one house unicameral in Nebraska, so we only have the Nebraska State Senate. I have been talking to some of my fellow colleagues about Winner take all, and, there does seem to be a good amount of interest in Winner take all," said Lippincott.

Senator Lippincott is in favor of the change, he believes it creates a more level playing field for rural communities.

"The main takeaway point on this is that the Electoral College, winner take all, US senators spread out the voice and representation to rural areas and ensures that we do not have pockets of populated areas, then, just overshadowing the rural areas of America," said Lippincott

Tim Conn says lived in Omaha his entire life, he says he'll be making the journey from Omaha to speak on behalf of the current system.

"We, the people are considered the second house in Nebraska's legislature, so we should be involved," said Conn.

Thursday Nebraskans are welcome to testify in favor or against LB3 and LR24CA. The hearing will begin at 1:30 pm at Room 1507 in the Capitol. If you are unable to attend in person you can submit comments via the bills tracking page.