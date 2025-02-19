A look at Amazon's new same-day delivery facility in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — From the touch of your phone to your front door in just a few hours. In Council Bluffs, 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins gets an inside look at Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the touch of your phone to your front door in just a few hours. In Council Bluffs, 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins gets an inside look at Amazon’s new same-day delivery facility.

From unloading inventory to sorting, packing and out for delivery: it's a swift process that helps Amazon and its workers here deliver 15,000 same-day packages per day.

This is the first Amazon same-day facility in the Council Bluffs and Omaha metro and that's great news for prime members.

Any Amazon Prime member who orders within a 50-mile radius of the facility can get their package within five hours.

"Our inventory is a lot smaller than a traditional fulfillment center. We have about 500,000 items and that inventory is constantly changing based off what the customer is ordering,” said William Yuen, the facility site leader.

There are 200 employees at this facility working alongside 300 robots. The robots transport bins containing deliveries from one location to the next.

"How these robots move is that there's little QR codes on the robotics floor, and they have a camera underneath that actually reads it that tells the robot where they are and where they're headed next,” said Yuen.

Working with robots here is something Yuen says makes it easier for everyone.

"So, it's kind of like an accessory and asset to the associates that save them from repetitive motions, having to walk excessively throughout their shift. So, it overall makes our facility a lot safer."

From the facility out into our neighborhoods.

Once items are packaged up and ready to go drivers load up 25 orders and travel 900 different routes each day to bring those orders right to our doors.