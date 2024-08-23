'AWESOME!': Council Bluffs high schoolers welcomed with pep rally

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Many Iowa schools started classes on Friday, including Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, which began the day with a pep rally and donuts for the kids.



A few days before school started, Rob Lindquist, the assistant principal at A.L. got attention on social media for a video he made running around the school, talking to teachers and exclaiming "Awesome!"

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Go, go Abe Lincoln!"

It's the first day back at school at my alma mater Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel. And A.L. kicked off the day with donuts and a pep rally.

Friday was the first day Iowa schools could start classes and many area districts did.

Abraham Lincoln High School Assistant Principal Rob Lindquist was in good spirits just like earlier in the week when he made a splash on social media, running around the school, talking to teachers, and responding with one word: "AWESOME!"

Lindquist has been with Council Bluffs Community School District for 16 years. He says kids are always kids, even if some of the issues, like cell phones in the classroom, change.

"We just deal with them in different ways. And I say that like, we have to teach them in different ways, we have to relate to them in different ways. We have to really figure out what makes them tick," said Lindquist.

To some Iowans, starting school on a Friday this year seemed strange.

"We just go with the flow. So, I think that it will be fun. It's a good day to come back just to get kids back into the routine of coming to school and they get to see their classes and their friends after a long summer," Lindquist said.

Seniors Isaiah Lusajo and Lydia Dix are eager to start their favorite activities and classes.

Lydia: "So, I think being a senior is a lot about leadership ... to help everyone else create a good community and environment within our school."

Isaiah: "I'm looking forward to football and I'm really looking forward to soccer, obviously. I love the sports. And I'm really looking forward to the engineering program."

"And a little pep assembly just to get everybody cheered up and ready to go for the day. And then, we're starting our day,” said Linquist.

A.L. students had a full day of classes on Friday. The Southwest Iowa districts that didn't start Friday will welcome students on Monday.

