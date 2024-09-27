'Civil rights champion': Former Senator Tom Harkin talks disability rights in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Former Senator Tom Harkin visited Council Bluffs on Thursday. It was a campaign event for State Representative Josh Turek and an opportunity to speak with both of them about disability legislation. Harkin was the chief sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and continues to participate in public policy conversations about disability rights.



“We have, by the way, in this room, one of the world’s greatest civil rights champions in Tom Harkin,” said Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst.

“He really is like our Lincoln because the ADA really is our Emancipation Proclamation. It’s what gave us the freedom of movement and access and, really, the ramp to society," said Council Bluffs State Representative Josh Turek, who uses a wheelchair.

“I’m still dismayed that so many public areas in Iowa, and so many communities, cities, aren’t making their public spaces more accessible than what they are,” Harkin said.

For almost a year now I've been covering Iowans with disabilities who are forced to choose between pursuing careers and keeping their health insurance.

I'm your Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel at the Hoff Center in Council Bluffs. I’ve learned that some changes could be coming...

Retired Iowa Senator Tom Harkin was in town for a fundraising event and he spoke about his work on behalf of the disabled community.

Harkin had a brother who was deaf. Part of the reason he was the chief sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Turek is the only member of the Iowa legislature with a disability. He also has four paralympic medals as a wheelchair basketball player and credits the ADA for his accomplishments.

“I’m not sure any of it would have happened truthfully. That’s how impactful it was,” he said.

It’s been almost a decade since the 84-year-old former senator left office. He’s still busy at the Harkin Institute on Drake University’s campus. One major focus: helping neighbors with disabilities.

“Every year we have a big summit meeting with businesses, government and people representing different disability groups about employment,” Harkin said.

Accessibility is another focus.

Harkin encourages anyone interested in learning more about his center’s public policy work visit HarkinInstitute.Drake.Edu

