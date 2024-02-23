COOKIES AND CANINES: Micah House Girl Scouts donating cookie proceeds to Council Bluffs animal rescue

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Micah House shelter in Council Bluffs has a Girl Scout troop and, since they've started selling cookies, the girls have donated proceeds from the cookie sales to support a good cause. This year, they're raising money forHumane Pet Services, an animal rescue.

Sam O'Brien from Micah House says the Girl Scout program is important because it teaches business skills to the kids and also because it allows them to connect with other girls in similar situations.

To cookies from Micah House visit the shelter on Thursday nights from 5:30 to 7:30 through March 21. Or buy cookies online through the Micah House link here.

Video shows ...Dogs and kids playing outside of shelter for women and children; Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The dogs in the story are available for adoption through Humane Pet Services.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is Daisy and I’m Katrina Markel your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter in Council Bluffs where Humane Pet Services brought some of their pets over to Micah House to help the Micah House Girl scout troop sell Girl Scout cookies.

Micah House – a shelter for women and families – started the troop in 2018. We can’t show you the kids’ faces, but you can hear the excitement about cookies and puppies.

Sam O’Brien is in charge of the youth programs in the shelter: “The importance of Girl Scouts is kind of giving, number one, that entrepreneur skills, so the girls get to, they get to go up to the people that are buying the cookies, they get to be a part of our community”

Man buying cookies: “You did such a nice job, too.”

Creativity and Connection

O’Brien: “They just get to connect with other girls that are kind of going through the same thing that they are. And then they can just be kids, too. and be creative, have that outlet.”

This year, proceeds from the sales will be donated to a local animal rescue, Humane Pet Services. It’s a new rescue run by marcy Peltz, who says she’s donated to Micah House.

Peltz: “I just know that they help families and their children and I think that’s amazing. And I think that animals can also help families and children, So it’s – they’re kind of like therapy. So I think it’s great that we can bring them and let the kids play with them a little bit.”

Cookie sales are online or every Thursday night at Micah House between 5:30 and 7:30.

O’Brien: “You’ll see girls kind of running around, giggling and laughing, so we’re pretty easy to find for the most part.”

Well, I am going to take home a box of these, the Lemonades. I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel at Micah House in Council Bluffs.

