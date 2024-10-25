COOKIES AND GROCERIES: Council Bluffs schools partner with Hy-Vee to improve attendance

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Rates of chronic school absences in the U.S. nearly doubled after the pandemic. That means 30% of kids in the country miss school at least 10% of the time. Council Bluffs Community School District has a new partnership with Hy-Vee to encourage better attendance.



For each quarter a student attends school 90% of the time, the family will get a 10% grocery coupon from Hy-Vee and the students receive a dozen cookies.

Data links student attendance with better outcomes such a reading at grade level and graduating from high school.

Council Bluffs Superintendent Dr. Vicki Murillo says her district was looking for a way to get kids back in class: "We're still working through anxiety and different issues that they may have where students are looking to feel comfortable in school again."



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teacher: "I want you to start with the word 'DID' with that 'i' sound on your board."

And we've reported that this is an issue multiple districts in the metro are trying to solve.

Teacher: "What's our word?"

Kids: "Sit!"

This class at Hoover had full attendance, but if a first grader was out they would have missed a crucial phonics lesson on the <i> sound.

So, they got creative. Brainstorming with local Hy-Vee managers they decided, for students who attend at least 90% of the time each quarter, families get coupons for 10% off groceries. Kids get to pick out a dozen cookies.

"I think kids are excited,” said Tim Hamilton.“The few kids that I've talked about (it) are excited that they're going to be able to go in and pick out a dozen cookies."

Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services, says the district also supports families with needs that might interfere with attendance such as transportation or warm coats.

"But there's nothing like being face-to-face, hearing what the teacher has to say ... and being able to interact with their peers and ask questions,” Hamilton said. “It doesn't get any better than that."

Those attendance letters will be going out next week to families and the superintendent predicts the cookies will be flying off the shelves at Hy-Vee.

