Cooling off and giving back at Muddy Paws dog wash fundraiser

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It sure was a hot one today, and to help our neighbors and their furry friends cool off, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue hosted a fundraiser at Full Fledged Brewing Co. in Council Bluffs.

This is the third year for the dog wash event, where free-will donations were taken to support Muddy Paws' mission.

The nonprofit currently has more than 100 pets in foster homes under its care.

Money raised from events like this will go directly toward supporting those animals' medical needs.

"Dog lovers kind of just have a following, and I do see a lot of dogs that were here last year, so that means a lot too. We have repeat customers who follow us, and we love that," said Terri Gach-Mils, Muddy Paws fundraising volunteer.

Muddy Paws' next event is a charity bowling fundraiser at Maplewood Lanes on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.