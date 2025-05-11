Corgis dash for a cause at annual Omaha Corgi Races

Video shows dozens of Corgis and mixes compete in fun.

5th Annual Omaha Corgi Races held at River’s Edge Park.

Proceeds benefited local dog rescues through Grand Champion organization.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, some very fluffy athletes took the stage at River’s Edge Park for the annual Corgi Races.

Corgis and Corgi mixes of all ages hit the track for the 5th annual Omaha Corgi Races — hosted by The Corgi Crew. The event was full of games, tail wags, and plenty of friendly competition.

Emily King and her 7-month-old corgi, Kash, joined in on the fun for the first time.

“He came straight out of the gate and went right he didn’t go straight — he was more interested in the other dogs than actually winning but it’s all for a good cause, so," said Emily King.

Win or lose, it was a day to celebrate the Corgi community — and give back. Proceeds from the event went to The Grand Champion, an organization supporting local dog rescues.

