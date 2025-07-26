Council Bluffs aquatics coordinator celebrates 50 seasons of mentoring lifeguards

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Mike Bond has been sharing his passion for swimming with Council Bluffs neighbors for five decades, training lifeguards and creating a safe environment for families to enjoy.

Council Bluffs aquatics leader celebrates 50 seasons of mentoring lifeguards

Current and former lifeguards are celebrating their special bond with their longtime mentor in the most fitting way: a pool party at Pirate Cove.

"The first principle of everything we do has to do with safety," Bond said.

The celebration has drawn former lifeguards from as far away as Colorado and Oregon.

"We've heard from some people that are coming in, flying in for the evening and that blows my mind away to think that somebody has thought enough that they're buying a plane ticket and coming in to celebrate with me," Bond said.

He began his aquatics career as a 17-year-old lifeguard while attending Thomas Jefferson High School. He's worked every summer since —through college, then as a teacher at TJ, and into his retirement years.

Bond's influence spans generations. Current lifeguard Kamryn Hamilton's older sister and their father, Tim, also worked for Bond.

"Mike is an amazing boss," Kamryn said.

Tim Hamilton appreciates the environment Bond created for his children.

"I knew that they were in an environment where they were going to have support, but they were also going to be able to learn and grow," he said.

"He always makes me feel recognized," Kamryn said.

"His expectations of the kids and the way he treats people," Tim added.

Bond emphasizes to his staff the importance of their role in the community.

"We let them know that they're role models," said Bond.

The pools and lifesaving equipment aren't the only things that have changed during Bond's 50 seasons.

"When I first started this in the '70s, really most everybody that was here swimming were just kids," he said.

After taking over as aquatics coordinator in the '90s, Bond focused on making the pools more family-oriented.

As long as it remains enjoyable, Bond plans to continue working for the city and mentoring the next generation of lifeguards. Council Bluffs tries to keep its pools open through Labor Day, depending on lifeguard staffing levels.

