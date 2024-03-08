COUNCIL BLUFFS C.A.R.E.S. plans prom for folks with disabilities and you can help

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs C.A.R.E.S. provides experiences for people with disabilities and on June 22, it's hosting its first prom for people 13 and older. The Mid-America Center donated space and there are more opportunities to donate and volunteer.



“I’m a perfect example of why we’re doing this,” said Council Bluffs C.A.R.E.S. team leader, Chrissy Bostrom. “So, I get to experience it. And even better yet, it’ll be with my husband.”

Bostrom says because of her disability, and the era in which she grew up, she was never asked to prom. She's looking forward to this event.

Still needed for the event? Table sponsors, donated formal wear, activity sponsors, and volunteers.

Learn more: councilbluffscares.com



Council Bluffs C.A.R.E.S. is a nonprofit that specializes in creating opportunities, especially artistic ones, for people with disabilities. I’m your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel, and I came here to find out more about a prom that they are hosting — for the first time — this June.

Folks with disabilities don’t always get to attend prom but everyone should have that opportunity to dress up and feel special.

Council Bluffs C.A.R.E.S. staff members, Malia Green and Chrissy Bostrom, say the sensory-friendly dance will be as inclusive as possible.

They can’t do it without help. The Mid-America Center is donating the event space. But they still need table sponsors, donations of lightly used formal wear – especially larger sizes – activity sponsors and volunteers.

The prom is for people with disabilities, 13 years and older. Most will be from Council Bluffs and surrounding Southwest Iowa communities.

Interested in learning more? Visit Councilbluffscares.com

In Lake Manawa, in Council Bluffs, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

